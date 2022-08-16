Polestar O2 Concept to enter production as Polestar 6

(Pocket-lint) - Polestar's electric roadster concept will become a full production model, thanks to overwhelming response after it debuted in LA in spring and starred at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this summer.

The name is to change from Polestar O2 Concept to Polestar 6, while it's also unclear whether the consumer version will retain the included autonomous drone that popped out to record cinematic driving sequences while travelling.

However, we doubt many will be too upset to lose the gizmo considering the Polestar 6 will come with a dual motor powertrain that produces 884 horsepower. It will target 0-100km/h (0-60mph) in under 3.2 seconds.

The car will be a hard top convertible and there will be 500 numbered units of a special "LA Concept" model to be made initially. This will feature the exclusive sky blue exterior as found on the version shown in Los Angeles and Goodwood. It will also sport the unique 21-inch wheels of the O2 Concept.

The only major caveat is that you'll need to be patient to get your hands on one. The Polestar 6 isn't expected to launch fully until 2026.

That being said, at least it gives you plenty of time to save up for one.

Writing by Rik Henderson.