Polestar 5 will be a 650kW sports GT, due in 2024

(Pocket-lint) - Polestar has given us a glimpse of the Polestar 5, its four-door GT car based on the Precept prototype.

One of the most interesting things about the Polestar 5 is that it is based on the Polestar Precept, a concept model that Polestar unveiled in 2020, which will essentially go into production with relatively few changes.

"The public said, 'We want it', so we decided to build it," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, in September 2020 - which brings a lot of excitement to this model.

It keeps its slick looks and, although covered in camouflage, it's clear that this development prototype of the Polestar 5 is closely related to that original concept model.

We now have a few more details, with Polestar saying that it's going to offer 650kW of power - that's 884hp - with an 800V architecture. The power will come from a dual motor system and Polestar used Goodwood Festival of Speed to show this model off.

It was previously suggested that the Polestar 5 would offer a 15-inch display in the centre and a 12-inch display for the driver and we'd expect it to build on the popularity of the current Polestar 2.

The Polestar 5 is due to launch in 2024, leading a run of launches from the company. That's also going to include the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 as the company expands its all-electric footprint.

The Polestar 5 is shaping up to be a premium performance model, with slick looks and the convenience of four-door access and customers will be eager to hear more. Fortunately, Polestar will be feeding that appetite with its YouTube series giving a behind-the-scenes insight into the Polestar 5's progress.

