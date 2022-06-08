Polestar's first electric performance SUV is set to arrive in October 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Polestar has released images of its upcoming Polestar 3 EV which is due to make its debut worldwide in October 2022.

The Polestar 3 is the company's first electric performance SUV and marks its entry into one of the biggest growth sectors in the industry. The new SUV is set to feature a dual-motor drivetrain and a large battery in order to deliver a range of over 372 miles (600 km).

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO has said that the aim with the Polestar 3 is to "...bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.”

As you might gather from the name, the Polestar 3 is the third high-performance electric vehicle from the company, following on from the Polestar 2. It's being teased now shortly after the company got us excited with a view of the Polestar O2 concept roadster.

This SUV is also planned to offer autonomous highway piloting, powered by Luminar lidar sensors and computing systems by Nvidia.

The launch is part of an aggressive push by Polestar to increase its presence in the global car market. As such Polestar says it's planning to launch a new car every year for the next three years and to grow sales ten-fold by 2025. So expect to see more beyond the Polestar 3.

If you're interested, you'll be able to order the Polestar 3 in October 2022 with production starting in earlier 2023. The SUV is set to be manufactured in both China and the US in Charleston, South Carolina.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 8 June 2022

Writing by Adrian Willings.