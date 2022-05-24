(Pocket-lint) - Polestar has invested in a fast charging battery company that is working on a solution to provide up to 160km (100 miles) distance after just five minutes on charge.

Isreali company, StoreDot, is hoping to hit that milestone with its silicon-dominant, extreme fast charging battery technology by 2024.

Called "100in5", the technology could enter mass production at that time and be fitted in production cars soon after. Polestar is investigating its use in future vehicles.

It is exploring how to customise StoreDot's technology to run proof-of-concept Polestar electric cars, with an eye on full production vehicles in the next four years.

Other investors in StoreDot include Daimler, Volvo, Samsung and EVE Energy.

Several other car manufacturers will also test the "100in5" batteries in real-world settings in the near future.

"Charging and range anxiety are common concerns holding owners of combustion engine cars back from making the switch to EVs," said Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

"StoreDot’s advanced battery technology potentially provides real solutions to these obstacles.

"If our current pilot projects with StoreDot are successful, we could see these solutions being implemented in Polestar cars by 2026."

Premium EV brand Polestar is also winning over car enthusiasts with its sleek designs, such as the O2 roadster concept revealed in March.

Writing by Rik Henderson.