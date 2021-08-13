Updated Polestar 2 features extended range and single motor

(Pocket-lint) - As one of the dedicated brands delivering electric-only cars, Polestar holds a good place in the market. And now, with its updated Polestar 2, it's aiming to gain a better foothold in the more budget-friendly side of the market. While this is all relative, the fact that it still retains the same quality means that it's a solid option.

So, what's different then? Mostly it's the fact that it now comes with the option of having a single motor up front driving the front wheels only, compared to dual motors driving all four wheels. That, and the fact that there are different battery options to go along with the single motor configuration.

Weirdly enough, the single motor has two different power outputs depending on the battery size you choose, though this might be down to how the motor pairs with the battery, as the acceleration performance is claimed to be identical.

The range is one of the top takeaways from the new spec. The single motor with the same 78kWh battery pack as the dual motor has a claimed range of up to 336 miles (542km), while the 64kWh option only comes in at 275 miles (444km). For reference, the dual motor option claims it can do 300 miles (482km).

Pricing in the UK starts at £39,900 for the single motor with the smaller battery. This puts it at about £1000 less than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, its closest rival. Nicely done to undercut the competition, then.