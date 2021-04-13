(Pocket-lint) - Polestar 2, the "electric car superstar" as we called it in our review - and Pocket-lint's car of the year 2020 - is adding an additional, cheaper variant to its 2021 line-up to better take on Tesla.

The Polestar 2 arrived in two variants (for the UK market). Both being all-wheel drive, the Performance version adding 20-inch alloys, Brembo brakes, gold accent finishes, and a high gloss black roof. But you'd need to fork out close to £/€50k for that top-end model.

The new, third variant, is front-wheel drive only. That's how it can keep the price down to £39,990 (€40,000 in Europe) - lumping off almost five figures by comparison. It's a sensible move from the electric-only automotive company, especially as Tesla has rejigged the pricing structure of its full range in recent months.

There's more too: the front-wheel drive Polestar 2 comes with a 64kWh battery, said to be good for 260 miles per charge. For an extra £/€3000 you can upgrade to the 78kWh 'Long Range' battery option, which is said to be good for 320 miles per charge.

It's all about the options. And with electric cars becoming an inevitable future, and UK government grants only decreasing, customers will want those options to better fit their purchase potential. Polestar now has one of the most viable long-range EV options available, because even the more affordable competitors aren't that much cheaper overall.

