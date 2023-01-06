Peugeot Inception concept EV is about as sleek as it gets

(Pocket-lint) - Peugeot has unveiled a concept car that highlights the brand's vision for the future of electric vehicles.

The Peugeot Inception Concept debuted during CES 2023 and, while we're unlikely to ever see a production model quite like it, shows some sleek curves and technologies that'll "inspire future products" from the manufacturer.

It is powered by a 100kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 497 miles. There are two electric motors inside that produce almost 640 horse-power combined. It can accelerate from 0-62mph in under 3 seconds.

The design is simpler than other Peugeot cars, says the maker, and represents a new philosophy for Peugeot. Models from 2025 will adopt similar aesthetics.

On-board technology includes a "Tech Bar" that runs through the door layer and can emit different messages from the car as the driver and/or passengers approach. It uses AI to recognise the driver and the car will also set seat posture, temperature, driving mode and multimedia preferences automatically, as the user enters. You even see the current battery charge level on the Tech Bar.

Inside, the Inception includes the next-generation version of Peugeot's iCockpit tech. This includes a new "Hypersquare" control system, which ditches a conventional steering wheel and inspired by videogames. It uses digital electric controls and steer-by-wire technology instead.

Hypersquare is planned for a next-gen vehicle in the range before "the end of the decade".

Writing by Rik Henderson.