(Pocket-lint) - Peugeot has announced two all-electric models in its 308 line that will be available from 2023.

The Peugeot E-308 and E-308 SW take the range beyond the plug-in hybrid variants already available, with the latter being of particular interest as it's a family estate car. Electric estates are like hen's teeth at the moment - with just the MG5 EV on the market.

Indeed, Peugeot will be the first European manufacturer to offer one.

Along with the E-308 saloon, the SW will feature the brand's new 115 kW (156 bhp) electric engine. Peugeot states that it runs with an average energy consumption of 12.7 kWh and is capable of hitting a range of over 400km (around 250 miles).

The cars will also feature the latest generation i-Cockpit technologies, which include a heated steering wheel, custoimisable 3D digital head-up display, and a central 10-inch touchscreen.

The exterior of each car continues the 308 design DNA, but with fang-shaped Matrix LED headlamps and three-claw LED lights at the rear.

There will be newly developed 18-inch aluminium wheels on each.

Both the Peugeot E-308 saloon and E-308 SW estate will be available from the manufacturer's online purchase site close to launch in mid-2023.

