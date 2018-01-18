Peugeot plans to electrify its entire car lineup by 2025

French car manufacturer Groupe PSA, which owns the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall car brands, says its car lineup of vehicles will be 100 per cent electrified by 2025. PSA group CEO Carlos Tavares made the announcement at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit this week.

Along with having an electrified drivetrain option for all vehicles by 2025, Tavares added that 80 per cent of PSA group cars will have some form of autonomous driving capabilities by 2030, while 10 per cent of its vehicles will offer a full self-driving operation.

Not only that, but Tavares also said the PSA group plans to reenter the US market, after it exited it around 20 years ago. Tackling the US market will be taken at a slow pace, as the company plans to enter with a ride service first, before it begins to sell cars to customers.

The PSA group already offers a ride service in the US called Free2Move, which uses other companies' cars, but the next step will be to use PSA's own group cars.

The PSA group of course isn't the first car manufacturer to announce its plans to go fully electric, Volvo was first out the blocks to say it will have a completely electrified car lineup from 2019. BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar Land Rover have all announced plans to have electric drivetrain options within the next five years.

All car manufacturers will have to offer electric options in the UK from 2040 as the Government has previously announced plans to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol powered cars.