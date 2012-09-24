  Peugeot Onyx three-wheel Scooter - more than just a concept

A hybrid three-wheel Peugeot Onyx Scooter is set to be showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2012, getting the automobile fraternity in a spin.

Though the three-wheeler is just a concept at present – that’s to say you can’t buy it anywhere – it is a fully working model capable of reaching speeds of up to 150hm/h and churning out 45kW of power and 58Nm of torque.

With two front wheels and a 17-inch wheel at the rear, the Peugeot Onyx Scooter can run on a 400cc internal combustion engine or the electric motor, or both at the same time. Riders will be able to expect 100 kilometres for every two litres when using the engine.

Switch to electric and the bike can travel 30 kilometres in EV mode when travelling at 50km/h or 500 kilometres when using both fuel and electricity.

Coated with a copper and black colour scheme, there’s something Batman-esque about the Peugeot Onyx Scooter. Which is one of the reasons why we hope this working concept finds its way to the production line.