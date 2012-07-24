  Peugeot and Citroën cars to feature TomTom mapping services

Peugeot and Citroën cars’ infotainment systems will feature TomTom maps and traffic services after PSA Peugeot Citroën agreed a deal with the navigation provider.

Drivers will have access to maps for more than 30 countries throughout Europe and Latin America on their car's inbuilt display.

Other features available through the infotainment system include live traffic information and alerts to danger zones (flooded areas and accident hotspots). Drivers will also be able to search and discover various points of interest.

TomTom is clearly chuffed with its partnership with chief executive Harold Goddijn saying: “We are excited to partner with one of the largest car manufacturers in Europe.

“With its complete stack of maps, traffic and navigation assets, TomTom is uniquely positioned in the automotive industry. The co-operation with PSA is proof that our modular product offering is satisfying a clear need for flexible, state-of-the-art location and navigation solutions components.”

Pocket-lint is excited too - or at least we will be by 2015 when the first Peugeot and Citroën cars featuring TomTom’s navigation capabilities will begin appearing.

