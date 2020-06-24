Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Nvidia to bring high-end, intelligent computing to its next-generation cars from 2024.

That will include the AI and sensors needed for autonomous driving, as well as enough computing power to run many other software features, such as safety and convenience applications, plus next-level autonomous parking.

In addition, the system can be updated over-the-air, so no more visits to service centres just to get the latest software updates.

Mercedes will be developing its next-generation vehicles with AI "from end-to-end". It plans to enable features, including the drive a route from address to address autonomously.

It will be based on the Nvidia Drive platform, which has been developed over the last few years and has also been adopted (or will be) by the likes of Tesla, Audi and Volkswagen.

Mercedes-Benz seems to want to take it further, however, basing its entire next-gen fleet on Nvidia's tech.

"This new platform will become an efficient, centralised and software-defined system in our future Mercedes-Benz vehicles," said the head of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Källenius.

"Nvidia’s AI computing architecture will help us streamline our journey towards autonomous driving. These new capabilities and upgrades will be downloaded from the cloud, improving safety, increasing value and extending the joy of ownership for all Mercedes-Benz customers."