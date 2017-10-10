Nvidia determined to make Robotaxis a reality with Pegasus autonomous driving computer

Games hardware company Nvidia is one of the biggest players in autonomous vehicles, supplying chipsets and architecture to many car manufacturers developing in the field.

However, its latest AI computer could prove to be the biggest breakthrough yet, providing the power to not only get rid of the driver, but the pedals, steering wheel, mirrors and more.

The Nvidia Drive PX "Pegasus" platform can deliver over 320 trillion operations per second, enough to make AI driving decisions faster than ever before and could therefore be trusted to drive a vehicle on today's roads as capably, if not more so, than human drivers.

The tech, when combined with high-resolution 360-degree surround cameras and centimetre accurate sensors to constantly localise a vehicle, has been developed with Robotaxis rather than domestic cars in mind.

Of the 225 partners working with Nvidia currently, 25 of them are developing autonomous cabs. The company claims that the Pegasus hardware will aid them in their work: "The breakthrough AI computing performance and efficiency of Pegasus is crucial for the industry to realise this vision," said Nvidia's founder and CEO, Jensen Huang.

"Driverless cars will enable new ride and car-sharing services. New types of cars will be invented, resembling offices, living rooms or hotel rooms on wheels. Travellers will simply order up the type of vehicle they want based on their destination and activities planned along the way. The future of society will be reshaped."