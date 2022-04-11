Nissan is planning its first solid-state EV by 2028

(Pocket-lint) - Nissan has unveiled plans for a production plant in Yokohama that will focus on the manufacture of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker detailed the prototype facility in a statement, with a pilot production line for the battery technology set to begin in 2024.

From there, the materials, process and design will be studied by the company ahead of it becoming potentially the first EV manufacturer to bring all-solid-state batteries to market in 2028.

Right now, of course, lithium-ion battery technology is used in most EVs. From what we know so far, though, all-solid-state batteries should be able to offer faster charging and more efficient power consumption than current tech, as well as potentially driving down the cost of owning an EV.

That's according to Nissan, at least, who says that its all-solid-state batteries could reduce the price of battery packs to $75 per kWh by 2028 - and, eventually, to $65 per kWh.

Naturally, Nissan isn't the only company looking to transition over to solid-state tech over the next half-decade, though.

Ford is planning to bring its solution to market by 2030, Volkswagen-backed QuantumScape is aiming for 2024 and Toyota has also expressed an interest in manufacturing the batteries by the middle of the decade.

With the cost and scale of manufacturing solid-state batteries for EVs not without risk, this represents a bold investment from Nissan. If it's able to stick roughly to its timeline, however, it could be the first to go 'next-gen' electric across its portfolio, which would be quite the boon.

Writing by Conor Allison.