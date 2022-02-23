(Pocket-lint) - Turning over a new leaf? If you're looking for an all-electric car then there are plenty of options, so it's timely that Nissan has given its Leaf a facelift model for 2022, bringing subtle new looks and technology to the now almost five-year-old second-gen Leaf.

We do love the Leaf, as we made clear in our 2019 review of the Leaf e+, but times have quickly evolved since then. With Hyundai impressing with its Ioniq 5 and Kia with its EV6, the once softly looks of Nissan's Leaf have evolved for the better over the course of its history. So what does the 2022 model bring?

Nissan

Well, we say 'facelift', but you'll need to squint pretty hard to spot the differences. Principally it's down to Nissan's updated logo, which is represented through all badging on the car.

There are also new alloy wheel options (in 16- or 17-inch) with a black fascia finish.

Oh, and there's two new paint jobs available: 'Pearl Blue' and 'Magnetic Blue'. But that's your lot. No fundamental design reworks or panel finishes here.

Nissan

Depending on your needs there are two battery options, the larger capacity delivering a quoted 239 mile range per charge (WLTP measure), so the same as the previous Leaf e+ in that regard.

The Nissan Leaf 2022 will be available to order from 1 March 2022, with prices starting at £26,995 in the UK (after current government grant reduction has been applied), with deliveries expected from April.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 2 January 2022 See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

Writing by Mike Lowe.