An electric Nissan Micra successor is in the works

(Pocket-lint) - Nissan has confirmed plans for a successor to the Nissan Micra, which will be a new entry point for electric vehicles (EV).

The new compact EV will sit on the CMF B-EV platform, shared in the alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi and that means that this model is going to be built in France.

In the teaser trailer for the new model, the Renault 5 drives out of shot before the new Nissan model gets its reveal.

There's few other details about the new electric car from Nissan, but sharing a platform with the Renault 5 means we can assume a couple of other details.

The electric Renault 5 is due in 2023, which might give us a broad timeline for the Nissan Micra reveal and the aim of these car is to lower the price of electric models.

Renault previously said that the Renault 5 would be 33 per cent cheaper than the Renault Zoe, which we estimate would bring it in around £20,000.

Nissan's new electric compact car would slot in beneath the Leaf - which starts at £26,995 at the time of writing - so a price around £20,000 seems about right. The current combustion Micra starts at £16,675, so that bump to accommodate the cost of the battery seems reasonable.

We don't know anything else about the new compact electric car from Nissan right now, but we're expecting to see a proper concept for this model, perhaps an evolution of the 2015 Nissan Sway, which isn't too far removed from the current Micra.

Nissan's teaser images, however, suggest that it might be a refreshed look for the company. We wait with bated breath.

Writing by Chris Hall.