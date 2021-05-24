Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Nissan car news

Nissan builds Ariya electric SUV hype with stunning Monaco photoshoot

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 11
v
Nissan Ariya photo 7
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It seems like a long time since Nissan announced the Ariya, its electric SUV that we seem to have been waiting forever for. It was July 2020 when Nissan released the full details of its next electric car.

With plenty of experience from the Leaf - seen by many as the car that moved electric into the mainstream - Nissan has seen fit to remind us that the Ariya is launching in 2021 - first in Japan and then coming to China, US and Europe in late 2021.

Taking to the streets of Monaco for a turn around the Circuit de Monaco gives us the chance to see this anticipated model in an almost real-world setting - and with so many of us gasping for a holiday right now, they are sure to invoke some envious feelings.

Hitting the Col de Turini brings back memories of James Bond hitting those hairpins in his Aston Martin DB5 - and doesn't the Ariya look like a natural?

There will be two or four-wheel drive versions of the Ariya, with a choice of 65 or 90kWh battery capacities, and a selection of power outputs across the range from the single or dual motor setup.

That means you'll be able to get anywhere up to about 310 miles of range, with support for charging up to 130kW, which is pretty fast too.

We're expecting the Ariya to be loaded with tech, with a fresh new interior featuring two 12.3-inch displays, with most of the buttons removed, instead using haptic touch controls or voice commands.

Why the Nexar Beam could be the perfect dash cam for your car
Why the Nexar Beam could be the perfect dash cam for your car By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The Nissan will arrive in the electric SUV segment to challenge the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Mercedes EQC, Skoda Enyaq iV or VW ID.4.

Writing by Chris Hall.
Recommended for you
Nissan builds Ariya electric SUV hype with stunning Monaco photoshoot
Nissan builds Ariya electric SUV hype with stunning Monaco photoshoot By Chris Hall ·
All-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup revealed at last
All-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup revealed at last By Rik Henderson ·
Ford F-150 Lightning event: How to watch Ford debut its electric pickup truck
Ford F-150 Lightning event: How to watch Ford debut its electric pickup truck By Maggie Tillman ·
How BMW/Mini's all-in-one EV charging plan aims to reduce range anxiety
How BMW/Mini's all-in-one EV charging plan aims to reduce range anxiety By Dan Grabham ·
Google will launch its Digital Car Key in fall 2021
Google will launch its Digital Car Key in fall 2021 By Chris Hall ·
Up Up and Away: The best flying cars from around the world
Up Up and Away: The best flying cars from around the world By Max Langridge ·