Nissan builds Ariya electric SUV hype with stunning Monaco photoshoot

(Pocket-lint) - It seems like a long time since Nissan announced the Ariya, its electric SUV that we seem to have been waiting forever for. It was July 2020 when Nissan released the full details of its next electric car.

With plenty of experience from the Leaf - seen by many as the car that moved electric into the mainstream - Nissan has seen fit to remind us that the Ariya is launching in 2021 - first in Japan and then coming to China, US and Europe in late 2021.

Taking to the streets of Monaco for a turn around the Circuit de Monaco gives us the chance to see this anticipated model in an almost real-world setting - and with so many of us gasping for a holiday right now, they are sure to invoke some envious feelings.

Hitting the Col de Turini brings back memories of James Bond hitting those hairpins in his Aston Martin DB5 - and doesn't the Ariya look like a natural?

There will be two or four-wheel drive versions of the Ariya, with a choice of 65 or 90kWh battery capacities, and a selection of power outputs across the range from the single or dual motor setup.

That means you'll be able to get anywhere up to about 310 miles of range, with support for charging up to 130kW, which is pretty fast too.

We're expecting the Ariya to be loaded with tech, with a fresh new interior featuring two 12.3-inch displays, with most of the buttons removed, instead using haptic touch controls or voice commands.

The Nissan will arrive in the electric SUV segment to challenge the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Mercedes EQC, Skoda Enyaq iV or VW ID.4.

Writing by Chris Hall.