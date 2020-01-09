Nissan has been using CES 2020 to show off its dual motor technology in action. The system, called e-4ORCE (e-force), is destined to power future EVs from the company and will bring about a big performance shift on what Nissan can offer on its electric vehicles.

If you're anything like us, you'll be scratching your head and wondering why Nissan has the award-winning electric Leaf and the darling-of-crossovers Qashqai and the two have never met. The absence of an electric Nissan SUV is conspicuous, but the Ariya Concept - unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show - is likely to be where Nissan goes with an electric EV.

The Ariya Concept is also equipped with the e-4ORCE dual-motor setup. That's fine in a concept car, but what's more interesting is that Nissan is testing this system in a modified Nissan Leaf too.

We doubt the immediate intention is to launch a performance version of the Nissan Leaf, but to test and refine the technology. Nissan says that the dual motors aren't just about speed, although it does provide instant torque to all four wheels and some of the lessons in developing this system have come from the GT-R ATTESA all-wheel drive system.

Instead the system is about control - it's going to allow for better control of what the car is doing on and off the road, refine the delivery of power (not just in terms of acceleration), while also improving the ride. Nissan says that it can balance the regeneration between the two motors to reduce pitch and dive, so should make for a nicer driving experience.

Beyond that, we still don't know when Nissan is going to put this all into place in a car that you can buy. The Ariya is suggested to be heading towards at production version for 2021, sitting somewhere between the Qashqai and X-Trail in size.