Many say that the Nissan Juke basically invented the crossover segment. Sure, Nissan's Qashqai is also credited with the meteoric rise of the SUV in popularity, although we're not sure how much credit there is to hand out. We will say this though - Nissan will get some credit for make the new Nissan Juke a little more normal than before.

Because if there's one thing that the Juke always did, it was divide opinion. It was a somewhat outrageous design, unmistakable when it passed on the road and that made it popular too.

The new model is bigger in all directions: Nissan says that there's more interior space (something that will be popular), while it's lighter with a stiffer chassis, which should make it drive better too.

1/2 Nissan

But the Juke is still a fun car to look at, even if it's going to have to fight a little harder to turn heads alongside rivals like the Kia Stonic, VW T-Cross or Toyota C-HR. There's no shortage of options in the compact crossover space.

Starting at £17,395 makes this car affordable, but a lot of the stuff that's fun to live with will appear at higher trims, which top out at £23,895 for the Tekna+. There's going to be Nissan's smart and easy to use ProPilot as an option, alongside detection of just about everything on the road, with safety features to go with them, such as blind spot detection and traffic sign recognition.

But as far as customer-facing tech goes there's a lot to get involved with. An 8-inch central display will support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, while there's also Google Assistant integration, meaning you some remote voice control functions - like sending navigation to you car from your phone, or turning the lights on so you can find it in a dark car park. You'll also be able to use Nissan's app to check the oil or tyres remotely before you depart on a journey.

It will be available with a 117PS 3-cylinder petrol engine with the choice of manual or auto boxes. There's no sign of a hybrid option, but we're keeping our fingers crossed. The new Nissan Juke is available to register your interest now, with customer deliveries expected from November.