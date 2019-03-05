Nissan's IMQ concept points the way to a future-generation electric Qashqai

Nissan has revealed a new concept vehicle that it says points the way to the next generation of crossovers.

A crossover is, essentially, a smaller SUV but one that's based on the platform of a conventional car rather than a larger vehicle like a truck. The IMQ is, essentially, the concept for a future generation Nissan Juke or Qashqai.

Indeed, the dimensions of the new IMQ concept are not dissimilar from the Qashqai and Nissan says this particular vehicle would be aimed at the European market - the concept has been launched at this week's Geneva Motor Show.

The vehicle has doors hinged at either end of the car, so you can open up the side of the IMQ entirely.

There's also Nissan's gliding wing instrument panel alongside two screens. One is huge - an 84cm screen that can report the power unit status and other information. Then there's a smaller display for navigation and so on.

The wheel is also innovative, with soft-touch controls to paddle shift. We have to confess, we're not sure what that would be like, while surely most vehicles will have automatic gearboxes by the time the IMQ would make it to market.

Other tech includes Nissan's Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) tech, a mixed reality 3D interface to provide early warning of dangers, traffic jams and other issues on route. Naturally, there's also the prototype ProPILOT driver assistance system for autonomous driving, although how much assistance it would actually deliver will be defined at a later date.

The IMQ has a sleek, smoothed design that sweeps towards the rear and an aggressive angular front with various three-dimensional ridges on the darkened lower sections of the body.

Under the bonnet is a fully-electric e-POWER engine that's a step on from the unit sold in the Nissan Note and Serena in Japan. Delivering 250kW and 700Nm of torque, it's a powerful unit that drives the IMQ's all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

The IMQ has 22-inch alloy wheels with bespoke Bridgestone Connect tyres that are able to report tyre load, pressure, grip level and wear information to the vehicle so it can calibrate its internal systems correctly.