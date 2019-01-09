New Nissan Leaf e+ gets a 62 mile range bump with larger battery and more powerful motor

The Nissan Leaf was the best selling electric vehicle in Europe in 2018, with the company reporting that 40,000 cars have been sold across the continent.

Addressing the perpetual concern of electric car buyers - range anxiety - there's a new version of the Leaf - the Nissan Leaf e+ Limited Edition. The boosted version gets a 62kWh battery and a higher output motor offering 217PS. This will see an increased top speed of 97mph.

Although the new battery capacity is larger, the battery itself isn't physically larger. It's more densely packed, so there's very little difference in the space it takes up in the car.

The result of the changes sees the range of the Nissan Leaf e+ move up to 239 miles on a single charge. That's based on the WLTP combined cycle, but of course the range you get depends on a lot of conditions in real world driving.

Otherwise, the car gets itself 16-inch wheels, but is otherwise the same great proposition as the 2018 Nissan Leaf - a car we really like.

Electric vehicle sales are on the rise in the UK as traditional combustion engine models struggle - increasing the range in this model will help it appeal to some who have been cautious in their approach to EVs previously.

There is a price to pay and that's a bump of £5,700 in the asking price. The new model Nissan Leaf e+ is available to order now from £36,795, with deliveries expected from May 2019.

It still keeps the 8-year 100,000 mile warranty, however.