Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi vehicles will adopt Android and Google software in its cars in the near future.

Unlike many Android Auto vehicles, new cars from the three-way automotive alliance won't just mirror the apps from a compatible smartphone but actually have Android-based infotainment system.

The alliance ha partnered with Google to create the system and will offer Google Maps for navigation, integrated Google Assistant for voice control, and even access to the Google Play Store, directly from your dashboard.

Its cars across the three brands will sport the Android intelligent infotainment system from 2021.

As well as similar tools and functionality across all vehicles produced after that time, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi are able to customise the system depending on the brand - to offer specific options that suit their cars and customers.

The alliance is also keen to stress that, even though it will run on Android, the system will also be compatible with Apple products and iOS.

In addition to announcing its partnership with Google, the alliance has reaffirmed its commitment to electric vehicles going forward. It has confirmed that it will launch 12 new zero-emission EVs, plus new autonomous-driving technologies by the end of 2022.

It will also continue to develop its Intelligent Cloud technology for in-car use.