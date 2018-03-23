Nissan's ProPILOT autonomous technology arrives on the Qashqai

Nissan has announced that its ProPILOT autonomous driving technology is now available for the Qashqai crossover in the UK as a £795 option. ProPILOT isn't fully autonomous, as it can only work in single lane traffic, but it can automatically keep the Qashqai at a set distance from the one in front. It can also recognise road markings to keep you in your lane and follow it if there are any corners or bends.

ProPILOT can be specced on Tekna and Tekna+ models with the dCi 130 engine with Xtronic transmission, meaning prices of Qashqai's with ProPILOT fitted start at £31,275. Nissan also offers a Drive Assist Pack for Qashqai's that have manual transmission. This pack adds intelligent lane intervention, intelligent cruise control and lane keep assist. It's similar to the ProPILOT software but can't automatically come to a complete stop and then resume driving. Manual version of the Qashqai with the Drive Assist Pack will cost from £29,525.

Nissan is releasing a special Pilot One edition of the Qashqai to commemorate the arrival of the autonomous technology. The Pilot One edition will be based on the Tekna+ and cost from £33,380, but comes with ProPILOT as standard, along with other exclusive features including premium plum nappa leather interior, storm white pearlescent paintwork and Pilot One Edition door guards and interior badging.

Ryan Gains, general manager, crossovers, Nissan Europe, said: "The addition of ProPILOT will underpin and strengthen the Qashqai’s position as Europe’s number one crossover."

"ProPILOT is the signature technology within the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision. It clearly demonstrates our commitment to deliver a more confident, more exciting and more connected future for drivers."