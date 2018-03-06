Nissan iMX Kuro concept reveals our electric crossover future

Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, Nissan's electric crossover concept of the future, the iMX Kuro, was revealed for the first time.

Look familiar? That's because this is the evolved version of the iMX concept that was revealed at the Tokyo Moto Show 2017.

New to the Kuro concept is a dark paint job, sharper lines than the original model, an updated grille and - perhaps most importantly of all - a glimpse of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which is Nissan's "commitment to changing the way people and cars communicate, as well as how cars interact with society in the near future and beyond".

The Kuro concept also integrates a number of other Nissan technologies, such a future version of ProPILOT fully autonomous operation.

Also integrated is Nissan's Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology, which was first presented at CES 2018 (and which we toyed with at that Las Vegas show). The idea being simple: by wearing a device that monitors your brainwaves the system can predict actions and engage driver assist technologies more rapidly; the system can also detect driver discomfort and can change the automated configuration automatically.

Core to the iMX, of course, is its zero emissions concept. The car adopts Nissan's new electric vehicle platform, which is designed for a spacious interior - as these concept pictures show in the gallery up top. It sees the iMX Kuro as larger than the existing Nissan Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail.

Here's to that autnomous electric future.