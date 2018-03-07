Nissan Juke gets 2018 update; facelift and new tech options rule the way

The Nissan Juke was always a trailblazer. Whether you loved or loathed this quirky crossover when it first appeared on the streets years back, it set the bar for what brands could achieve in terms of being different; in making standout design.

For 2018, the Nissan Juke is back with new goods, including exterior facelift tweaks to enhance its form, alongside updated tech to enhance its interior experience and entertainment.

With dark headlamps, dark V-motion grille, and dark turn indicators it might all sound a little, er, dark. But one look at the bright colour schemes (including Vivid Blue, pictured) and striking bodywork say otherwise: the Nissan Juke is still a defining car for the crossover space.

Personalisation also takes centre stage, a Nissan staple. There are coloured body parts, door side stills and mirror caps if you opt for a higher-grade trim level (Tekna being the top-end).

Air-con, electrical door mirrors, and LED running lights come as standard.

Optional highlights - dependent on trim level - include NissanConnect, Nissan Intelligent Key, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, heated seats, a Bose sound system (comprising six speakers for big audio), and more.

The upgraded Nissan Juke will go on sale from May 2018 in Visia, Acenta, Bose Personal Edition and Tekna trim levels. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.