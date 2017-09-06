New Nissan Leaf unveiled: Improved design, more power and 235-mile range

Nissan has announced its new Leaf electric vehicle, following months of rumours and teasers.

The new model features 50 percent greater range to its predecessor, more power and an improved design, inspired by the company's IDS concept shown off at the Tokyo motor show in 2015.

There is a 40kWh battery on board, which has a maximum output of 110kW, achieving 0 to 60mph in 7.9-seconds. Nissan clams the new e-powertrain will offer a 235-mile range, which is a big improvement from the 155-mile range of the previous Leaf model.

The new Leaf has a normal charging time of 16 hours with a 3kW charger, or 8 hours with a 6kW charger, but users can also achieve 80 per cent battery in 40 minutes with a quick charger.

It's not just about improved range and power though. There is plenty of technology on board the new Leaf too, including Nissan's autonomous ProPILOT system, ProPILOT Park and e-Pedal, as well as Apple CarPlay.

The ProPILOT system offers autonomous single-lane driving, controlling the steering, accelerating and braking once activated, while the ProPILOT Park is a fully-fledged system that will help drivers park automatically, controlling acceleration, brakes, handling, shift charging and parking brakes.

The e-Pedal is offered as standard and has been designed to offer simplicity when starting, accelerating, decelerating, stopping and holding the car by using just the accelerator pedal rather than separate pedals.

Nissan's new Leaf has a sportier design than the previous model, with clean and simple iines and a sleek silhouette. It has the signature V-Motion grille on board, floating roof like other Nissan models, and projector-beam headlights with dual, direct-lens low and high beams.

The charging port on the front has been re-configured to a 45-degree angle for convenience, while on the rear, there is a spoiler integrated into the window guard and the underfloor and diffuser-type rear bumper combine to reduce drag for improved vehicle stability.

The new Nissan Leaf will be available in white, yellow, red, light blue and a new Spring Light Green color option. It will also come in two-tone options.

Exact pricing has yet to be announced, though Nissan has said it will be comparable with the current model, which starts at £21,680 for the 24kWh model. The new Nissan Leaf will go on sale on 2 October in Japan, followed by January 2018 in US, Canada and Europe.