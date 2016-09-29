Bose's first sound system for small cars will go in the Nissan Micra

Bose has used the Paris Motor Show to announce the Personal Sound System, designed specifically for small cars and the first recipient will be the Nissan Micra.

The system for the Micra comprises six speakers, the placement for which required Bose to work closely with Nissan, as well as keep it in line with the Micra’s styling. And it’s the driver that will get the best audio experience in the car thanks to the speakers being places close to their ears, coupled with Bose’s digital sound processing (DSP).

Some of the speakers really are close to the driver’s ears, as they’re placed in the headrest, two 2.5in Bose UltraNearfield speakers to be precise. Bose says you won’t realise sound is coming from the headrest as they provide a wide, open soundstage around the car.

You can adjust sound settings through the built-in infotainment system and Bose’s PersonalSpace Control feature, which claims to make sound appear as though it’s coming from “places in the car where there aren’t any speakers”.

Bose has placed 6.5in ‘Super65’ speakers in both of the doors and 1in tweeters in each of the A-pillars. Martin Boutard, chief product specialist for the new Micra said: “The Bose Personal sound system is an important part of our fully re-designed Nissan Micra”

“Bose has been a trusted Nissan partner for nearly three decades, sharing our passion and commitment to delivering high-quality offerings to our customers, and this first-of-its-kind sound system further reinforces that spirit”.

“The new Bose Personal system rewards owners of the all-new Nissan Micra with unexpectedly big sound from a small package”.

The Bose Personal system will be available to specify on the new Nissan Micra in Europe from March 2017.