Nissan Europe and Foster + Partners predict a fuel station-free future

Nissan believes that your car in the future will be able to not only drive you around, through piloted drive technology, but also refuel itself without you having to visit a fuel station.

In a new visionary concept realized by the manufacturer and renowned architects Foster + Partners, the two companies predict that electric cars in the future will be able to not only wireless charge themselves on streets, but be able to move once charged so other cars can use the charging spot.

Incorporating a range of Nissan technologies, the vision hints at how vehicle-to-grid, battery storage, wireless charging, autonomous drive technology and over-the-air connectivity could combine to revolutionise energy usage and distribution of power across Europe.

Nissan's fully connected vision of the future of mobility concludes that the Fuel Station of the Future could actually be your home, your street, your city, your car.

Places once occupied by fuel stations and car parks could be replaced by green spaces. Building a cleaner, kinder, urban environment for our children and our children’s children.

"Technology holds many of the answers for the challenges we face in our cities today. However, the true power comes when those technologies are integrated with each other and the world around us," says Paul Willcox, Chairman, Nissan Europe.

"We've been at the forefront of zero emission technology since 2010, but our vision does not stop there - we believe that the future of transportation is reliant on both infrastructure and the environment. We're looking for real, workable solutions that go beyond the product."

Nissan is currently trialing an innovative vehicle-to-grid system in Europe which, when coupled with advances in its second-life batteries, will allow drivers to operate as individual 'energy hubs' able to store, use or return clean energy to the grid.

