New 2016 Nissan LEAF 30 kWh goes on sale in Europe

It's official - the new 100 percent electric Nissan LEAF is now on sale in Europe, delivering a class-leading 250 km of range*, thanks to the introduction of a first-to-sector 30 kWh battery.

The groundbreaking battery performance developed by Nissan offers a significant 26 percent increase in LEAF driving range, beating all of its competitors within the segment, without compromising on practicality or usability.

Known for quality engineering and innovative technology, Nissan has released a stunning short film revealing the car from a sheath of ice in breathtaking Norefjell, Norway.

The film begins with a silhouette of the LEAF cocooned in ice, set against the breathtaking Scandes mountains. At 65mm thick, the ice proceeds to melt away, gradually revealing the new Nissan LEAF 30 kWh in all its glory.

The Nissan LEAF was frozen into its icy blanket by Norwegian ice specialist, MR ICEMAN AS. Mr Jack Stensland, CEO, said: "I have never frozen an electric car before, but it sounded like an interesting challenge, and I think the end result is stunning.”

The film also highlights the reliability and durability of the new Nissan LEAF 30kWh, which undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it is capable of withstanding even the most challenging driving conditions.

For customers in truly testing conditions like those in Norefjell, Nissan also offers a specially engineered Nordic Pack which includes a battery heater to counter the effects of the extreme low temperatures.

Nissan's record-breaking LEAF is the most successful electric vehicle to come to the market to date. With more than 200,000 Nissan LEAFs sold worldwide, no other vehicle manufacturer has produced as many electric vehicles or travelled as far without producing any emissions.

The new 30 kWh battery is available in Acenta and Tekna trim grades, and MY16 models feature a DAB Digital Radio and an intuitive seven-inch touchscreen dashboard that allows LEAF drivers to zoom in and out of maps and flick between menus keeping them up to date with what's happening with the car.

With an eight year, 160,000 km warranty, the reliability of the 30 kWh battery will have drivers spending their time plotting their next journey instead of worrying about how to get there.

For more information about the new Nissan LEAF 30 kWh visit nissan.eu.

*NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) value