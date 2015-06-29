Party On! Nissan turns electric e-NV200 into a DJ party van

Nissan has transformed its all-electric e-NV200 into the ultimate party on wheels for those moments when you need to take the party atmosphere with you.



The vehicle, called the PART e-VAN, is really an electric e-NV200 that has been kitted out with plenty of toys and tricks for music fans.



The van includes a DJ booth with sound system and silent disco capabilities. There is a disco ball solar panel array on the roof of the van which feeds power to the van.

Other unique features include an augmented reality system where users will be able to jump into their own party scene before sharing it with friends on social media and a custom-made sound system capable of throwing the best silent disco party.

There is also a cocktail maker, but it only makes non-alcoholic cocktails so you can still drive afterwards.

Elsewhere there is an LED dance floor at the back of the vehicle, a fridge for drinks, and a six metre high light-up canopy.

Based on the NV200 and using the proven technology of the Nissan LEAF, the e-NV200 offers 4.2m3 capacity and 703kg payload combined with a range of 106-miles and running costs of just two pence per mile. For more information, visit http://www.nissan.eu/.