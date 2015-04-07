  1. Home
Nissan Make A Glowing Contribution To The Art World With the New Nissan LEAF

1/4 Nissan
Future electric cars: The battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
Future electric cars: The battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years

Question: What’s 207.68m2, luminous and took over 61 hours to create?

Answer: the new Nissan LEAF’s self-portrait. Hear us out if you will so we can flesh out the details…

It’s best to start with explaining the deal behind the 60 litres of paint that Nissan used to create the mural - not just any paint, as you’ll soon find out. No, it’s glow-in-the-dark paint that, when strategically placed, reveals a vibrant piece of art. The effect creates the perfect compliment to Nissan LEAF’s ultraviolet energised paint (made using Rare Earth Metal Strontium aluminate) - a paint that absorbs UV energy and other forms of radiation throughout the day no less.

Sound cool? What Popbangcolour’s Ian Cook does with the paint and the wheels of the all new 2015 Nissan LEAF is even cooler. The maverick artist - known for his smaller scale work with radio-controlled cars - regards this larger than life piece as one of the most challenging he’s ever been asked to create. Cook adds, “The full-sized glow-in-the-dark Nissan LEAF is one of the more extraordinary things that I have used as a painting tool.”

Watch the video for the ‘making of’ and to see how it all turned out.

