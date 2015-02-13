  1. Home
Nissan coated a Nissan Leaf with special paint that glows at night

Nissan in Europe has unveiled a version of the Leaf coated in paint that uses ultraviolet energy absorbed during daylight in order to glow at night. That's right. It's a glow-in-the-dark Nissan Leaf.

Nissan Leaf is an affordable electric car that launched in 2010, and now it is being showcased with glow-in-the-dark paint. Nissan has partnered with inventor Hamish Scott, who created the spray-applied coating that absorbs UV energy during the day, and their collaboration has resulted in the Leaf being able to glow for up to 10 hours at night.

Glowing car paint and wraps have long been available, but Nissan said its ultraviolet-energised paint was created especially for the Leaf and is unique due to its "secret formula" made up of entirely organic materials. It contains a rare natural product called Strontium Aluminate, for instance, which is solid, odorless, and chemically and biologically inert.

Nissan said it is the first car maker to ever directly apply glowing paint, but what's even more unique is that the paint can supposedly last for a quarter century. Unfortunately, though, you can't currently order a glowing Leaf from a dealer.

Watch Nissan's video above to learn more about the glowing Leaf. Also, for those who are interested, Nissan's new paint is technically called Starpath. Trippy, right?

