Nissan to the rescue! Car maker gifts Nyan Cat GTR to Deadmau5 after Ferrari fall-out

Nissan has tapped into progressive-house music's huge fan base...while simultaneously demonstrating that it has a sense of humour. The car maker just gifted Deadmau5 a new Nissan GTR wrapped in a Nyan Cat theme.

Musician and artist Deadmau5 originally had a Ferrari wrapped in a Nyan Cat theme, which he called Purrari. He raced the colourful vehicle through Europe during the Gumball 3000 international motor rally. Heck, he seemed to take it absolutely everywhere with him.

That is until he attempted to sell it for $380,000 this summer. Ferrari at that point decided Deadmau5 could no longer trick out the 458 Spider.

According to Deadmau5, Ferrari sent him a cease and desist letter. The Italian car manufacturer apparently didn't approve of the artist's custom badges and floor mats with Purrari logos. Deadmau5 had to remove the Nyan Cat wrap, but he didn't stay down for too long, thanks to another car maker.

Nissan has devised a brilliant marketing strategy that piggybacks off of Ferrari's controversial and agressive letter.

Nissan sent Deadmau5 the following tweet recently, with an embedded photo of a vibrant GTR: "Hey @deadmau5, heard what happened to your car. Good news? We found a replacement, ready right meow. #GTR". To which Deadmau5 responded, "@Nissan that launch on the GTR tho... Hooooboy. Most whip for the buck for sure."

In other words" Deadmau5 is getting another Nyan Cat-wrapped car. Nissan is giving him a custom GTR.

Nyan Cat is the name of a YouTube video from 2011 that became an Internet meme. It features a Japanese pop song and an animated cartoon of a cat with the body of a Pop-Tart. The cat soars through space in a video, leaving a rainbow trail behind it. You can see one version of the video below.

Deadmau5, also known as Joel Zimmerman, is famous for wearing a mouse-shaped helmet on stage and playing progressive-house music. He is also a big fan of internet culture and memes.

Genuis, Nissan. Genius.

Check out the gallery below of Deadmau5's new whip.