Nissan TeRRA concept car comes with removable tablet device for a dashboard

The Paris Motor Show is a great place to see some of the wackiest and most innovative concept cars on the planet, and this year's has been no exception. The Nissan TeRRA, unveiled over the weekend, is a zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicle that incorporates a very interesting dashboard.

Rather than a series of dials, analogue or digital, the dashboard has been replaced entirely by a tablet device - one that can be removed and taken with you when you leave the car.

All vehicle instrumentation and infotainment systems are run from the same tablet, and it slots into a dock behind the stearing wheel. There are no other read-outs or displays.

The fact that it's also portable makes it a superb anti-theft device. Take it out of the car and nobody can drive the vehicle away. Pocket-lint also believes car rental firms could make use of such a system, loading the tablet with exact specifications opted for by the driver. Then, when the care is returned, the system could be customised again.

It does throw up one problem, however: what if the tablet fails to boot, crashes, breaks or is lost? A driver wouldn't be able to use the car at all until it;s restarted or replaced.

An interesting idea though. And as the car also features individual drive motors for each wheel, thereby eliminating the need for a traditional transmission, there's more room inside, to boot. There's probably even more room inside THE boot.