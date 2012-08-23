The Nissan Juke with Ministry of Sound limited edition that is the ultimate jukebox

Nissan has teamed up with London super club The Ministry of Sound to create a limited-edition version of the Nissan Juke that comes packed with speakers and a dedicated playlist to get the party started.

The limited run of 3,000 cars will go on sale later this year transforming a standard family car into something more suited for clubbers looking to feel their tunes.

The car will be offered in two exterior colours - Metallic Black and Solid White - and available with all current engine and drivetrain options.

An additional Music Pack offers Apple iPod touch complete with Scratch Shield case, Ministry of Sound headphones and a VIP voucher for the Ministry of Sound music store.

All models come equipped with standard 17-inch white alloy wheels, white door handles and white mirror caps. The B-pillar is finished in high-gloss black, while a unique Ministry of Sound badge completes the external design package and lets you show others that you are serious about your music.





Inside, the Juke with Ministry of Sound features a white centre console, white door trims and white stitching on the leather seats, steering wheel and gearknob. The cabin also features an iPod cradle for that iPod touch you get in the Music Pack.





To show off the new model, Nissan has teamed up with Ministry of Sound and Martin Audio, the firm responsible for the famous "Box" room at the Ministry of Sound's London home to create something capable of 171 decibels.

That means the Juke Box, as the companies are lovingly calling it, boasts a system louder than a jumbo jet at take-off, and transforms into a fully-functioning PA system, complete with DJ booth and lighting.

Sadly however it doesn't appear the speaker is included in the models that will be on sale, but then, hey, if they were, where would you put your shopping?