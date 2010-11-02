Nissan goes ultra compact for EV car concept

Nissan is looking to take the EV into the mainstream with the Nissan Leaf, which Pocket-lint took for a spin recently over in Lisbon.

But the Leaf isn't the sole focus of the Japanese car giant's EV aims, as it has also released details of a compact EV concept which it is proposing to make a reality.

Powered by a 15-kilowatt electric motor, the Nissan New Mobility Concept is a two-seater vehicle (which looks like the funkiest golf buggy that we've ever seen) that is designed with ease, safety and cleanliness in mind.

It has a top speed of 47mph, and a range of just 60 miles - so it's not going to rival the Leaf as a regular car - but it could serve a purpose as an in-town run-around.

The concept, added with the impending release of the Leaf, highlights Nissan's ambitions in the blossoming EV marketplace.

"Aiming to be a global leader in zero-emission mobility with Alliance partner Renault, Nissan will launch Nissan Leaf, the first 100% electric, mass-marketed, zero-emission car in December 2010 in Japan and the United States, and in early 2011 in Europe", read the official statement.

"In addition to the development and production of EVs, Nissan is taking a comprehensive approach to promote sustainable mobility. This includes Nissan’s engagement with more than 80 zero-emission partnerships worldwide with countries, cities, organizations and other key stakeholders, the deployment of charging infrastructure, second-life use of lithium-ion batteries in EVs and the promotion of recycling parts used in vehicle production".

Interested in joining the EV evolution - then check out our Hands (and driving gloves) on with the Nissan Leaf feature.

