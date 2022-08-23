Mini Concept Aceman gets the Pokemon treatment for Gamescom

(Pocket-lint) - Mini took to the stage at Gamescom's Opening Night Live to reveal a Pokemon collaboration for its Aceman concept car.

We got a chance to check out the car last month, and even without Pokemon flair, we were pretty impressed by it.

-

"Playfulness has always been in our blood at Mini, and we want to embrace gaming and the people who make it what it is." the brand said in a blog post.

What better way to celebrate gaming than by having Pikachu rampaging around your dashboard?

The collab focuses on Pikachu, since it's an all-electric car, and he's everyone's favourite electric Pokemon. Well, except for Voltorb.

When the Pokemon mode is active, Pikachu can be found on the central OLED display, with effects spreading throughout the dashboard.

The car also has an integrated exterior projector, so you can project your favourite Pokemon episodes wherever you see fit.

Unfortunately, though, the car is just a concept at this stage, so the only way you'll get to enjoy it is by heading to the Mini booth on the Gamescom show floor.

The question is, will we see more Pokemon tie-ins with the Mini brand, on products that you can actually buy? We certainly hope so, but time will tell.

Writing by Luke Baker.