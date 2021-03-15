Mini to go fully electric-only from 2030

(Pocket-lint) - More and more automotive brands are starting to commit to timelines along which they'll begin to phase out fossil fuel motors from their assembly lines, and the latest under the microscope is Mini.

A report from Germany's Der Spiegel claims that BMW, which owns Mini, wants it to be all-electric by 2030, with the last fossil-fuel consuming car rolling out of its factory in 2025.

That would make it the first of BMW's group of badges to completely drop gas motors, and a fairly big change to a lineup that only has one pure EV right now - the Mini Cooper S E (or Mini Electric).

According to Der Spiegel's sources, this should all be announced on a BMW earnings call this week, including the detail that the hope is for half of Mini sales to be all-electric by 2027.

This will all be easier to achieve with more actual cars to sell, and a fully-electric version of the Countryman is therefore also expected to begin production in 2023, per the report.

Since Mini has traditionally been a brand aimed at shorter urban drives (the sort that don't evoke range anxiety), and only has a few models to sell, this is a potentially sensible pilot for BMW to run to test the waters on converting a bradge to full electrification. It'll be interesting to observe whether this sets the tone for its other brands.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.