(Pocket-lint) - Through the last generation of Minis, we appreciated the drive, the specification and the looks of these fun little cars, but there was one thing that really grated - and that was the interior tech, especially the displays.

When Mini was reborn in BMW guise, it carried over some design elements from the old "proper" Mini. That lead to the interesting arrangement of dials on the dash, a large central dial design and various compact driver devices, designed to convey essential information.

As things evolved and displays have become more important to drivers, these have been shoehorned into some of the Mini's interior design quirks. The latest update doesn't totally fix that issue, but it does go some way to modernising thing.

The big move for the driver is that the digital display that made its debut on the Mini Electric is now standard across the range. It is 5-inches in diameter and only really carries essential information, but it's great that this is now a standard bit of kit.

So too is the 8.8-inch colour touchscreen in the centre of the car. That means everyone gets the larger display which is progress, although it's still slightly limited by the physical design in the centre of the car.

There's a completely new interface too and that's no bad thing. The old system was showing its age and we often found it to be slightly illogical and difficult to get to the information we actually wanted. We've not used the new interface, but Mini says that it moves over to new modern graphics.

There are also now live widgets which can be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the display and will occupy the centre of the screen to help you get to the information you want.

Besides the tech, there's new steering wheel options, expanded ambient lighting and a run of changes over the exterior of the car. There's new wheels, the Union Flag rear lights are now standard and there are changes to the details to modernise the looks slightly. We like the Piano Black exterior options which make the car look a little more sporty.

But we also have to give a final word to the multitone roof. Mini has always offered a wide range of customisation options, but the multitone roof is really unique, looking like the sort of thing you get from a custom paint shop.

The multitone roof sees three colour tones applies to the roof in a wet-on-wet process. This results not only in a gradation of colour, but a completely unique finish, as each will have slight deviations.

For those wanting something totally unique, there's the Mini Electric Collection. Limited to 300 models in the UK, it's based on the top Level 3 trim, but then comes with the multitone roof, choice of exclusive paint colours, 17-inch wheels and exclusive exterior graphics.

