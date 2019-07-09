Mini has revealed its fully electric car, pulling off the covers off the new model in Oxford at the Mini plant where the new car will be built.

It had long been known that Mini would be launching the new battery powered car, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the BMW-owned company.

The Mini Electric looks every inch a Mini and is built in the same body as the Mini Hatch, with three doors.

That sees conventional looks, unlike the statement that BMW made with the BMW i3, and should offer wide appeal to those looking for an electric car that's every bit as practical as the internal combustion engine equivalent.

Subtle hallmarks identify it as the electric version however. There are logos front and rear - as well as on the cover for the charging connector, although this is in the same location as the fuel cap. There are custom wheels (options) and yellow detailing, although you don't have to opt for those elements.

Internally, the Mini Electric comes with a 5.5-inch digital driver display, as well as offering Mini driving modes, letting you choose whether to be as economical as possible, or to take a sportier drive: as expected, Mini doesn't want to sacrifice the characteristic go-kart drive for the sake of emission-free driving.

Now on to the important details: the Mini Electric is equipped with a 32.6kWh battery, with BMW's latest 135kW motor powering the front wheels. It is capable of 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 93mph.

The Mini Electric supports rapid charging at 50kW, which will see you to 80 per cent charge in 35 minutes. The range cited by Mini is 124-144 miles. This will of course depend on the conditions and style of driving, but will cover typical daily commutes for many drivers.

The starting prices of the Mini Electric will be £24,400 including the government grant; the top spec will be £30,400. You'll be able to lease the Mini Electric from £299 a month.

Production of the new Mini Electric will commence later in 2019 and it will be available for deliver from March 2020. Pre-orders are open now through Mini dealers and online.