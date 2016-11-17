Mini's first hybrid is an AWD Countryman with an electric mode

Mini has unveiled a hybrid all-wheel-drive Countryman S E at LA Auto Show.

Interestingly, the front wheels are powered by the gas engine, while the rear wheels are connected to the electric motor. The two powertrains push out 221 horsepower altogether, with the twin-turbo internal combustion engine outputting 134 horsepower and the rear motor 87. Mini said that the plug-in car will travel nearly 25 miles when in a pure electric mode. There's no word on expected miles per gallon yet.

The vehicle offers "eDrive modes" that include electric, electric with the gas coming at high speed or fast acceleration, and gas-only for when the battery needs to be re-juiced. While most hybrids offer these type of modes for different situations and ranges, the entire platform is based on BMW's all electric eDrive system, which powers the i3 and i8. It'll also serve as the platform for an all-electric Mini expected to launch in 2019.

The new Countryman S E, which is Mini's first hybrid, is eight inches longer and one inch wider than the current model, giving owners more cargo space, and it comes with the now-standard 6.5-inch display for navigation. There's also a panorama sunroof, keyless entry, laser headlights, and fog lights. Mini said that 25 per cent of all Minis sold are Countrymans, so it makes sense that the company would take a stab at EVs with it.

We don't know yet when the car will launch nor how much it will cost.