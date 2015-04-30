Mini John Cooper Works Hatch gets fast and furious in tech-heavy promo video

We last encountered the Mini John Cooper Works Hatch at the Detroit Motor Show at the beginning of the year. Sporting the John Cooper Works badge, this is Mini's most powerful production Mini so far.

It carries the same fun-loving looks as other Mini Hatch models, but it's littered with changes to make just a little more special and sporty.

It's a hot hatch by any measure, with a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo engine, delivering 231HP and taking you from 0-62 in 6.3 seconds. Yes, it's not quite as punchy as Audi's supermini the S1, but here it's presented in classic Mini style.

To catch your eye, however, Mini has turned to technology. We're not talking about the tech trimmings in the car, but in the funky promo site that Mini has put together to showcase it's new Hatch.

Breaking out all the segments of a classic car-on-racetrack promo video, you can click on any of the nine feeds to watch that section of the action. Across the bottom you can see the stats - speed, g-force, RPM, torque and so on. If you're a stats geek, check it out.

We love the sound of the exhaust note, with Mini leaving it free from a Fast and Furious soundtrack and we love the fact you can click through and watch the different segments, that make up this sort of video.

Mini, however, was very keen to point out the tech involved in the process of filming and putting this all together. Aside from being driven by stunt driver Niki Faulkner (famous for driving in Rush), there were nine video feeds coming from GoPro, Panasonic Lumix GH4 and a DJI drone camera.

Yes, there's also a Sony F55, but apart from that, much of the capture comes from everyday cameras. Then there's the telemetry feed. Until recently this was a little harder to do, but with the likes of the Garmin VIRB XE and TomTom Bandit, you can easily capture this data yourself and add it to video.

It's a bit of fun, but we love the results. We're just waiting to get our hands on the car itself now. It will be hitting road from £23,050.