  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news
    4. >
  4. Mini car news

Mini completes world's first backflip (video)

|
  Mini completes world's first backflip (video)

There really isn't too much else we can say about this one. The title is pretty self-explanatory. It's a Mini, it does a backflip, it is amazing. 

This is the first time a car has ever managed to do a backflip, we're told. Obviously backflipping cars isn't something you see every day, but Hot Wheels has done some good work producing equally as outlandish car stunt videos, but none features a full backflip.

This video uses a John Cooper Works Mini and was filmed in Tignes, France. The high-powered Mini has specially modified suspension and we imagine an uprated engine.

The stunt was carried out by French daredevil driver Guerlain Chicherit. He already had a go back in January, with Mini teasing a backflip video as coming soon. This teaser was not filmed in the French Alps, however, but at a ferry port. Perhaps he didn't land it.

Either way, Chicherit has managed a full backflip in a car, something which anyone could be proud of. What next? Frontflip? Double backflip? How about a backflip in a Ford Transit? Probably a bit too ambitious, but consider the gauntlet laid down.

PopularIn Cars
  1. Here's the Audi Q8 in pictures: How good is the new premium SUV?
  2. Audi e-tron: Design, battery range, price and everything you need to know about the all-electric SUV
  3. Audi Aicon: A look at the fully autonomous future, arriving 2021
  4. The Audi Q8 is here, a sportier, racy version of the sensible Q7
  5. Jaguar i-Pace review: The electric SUV game-changer
  1. Jeep to launch 10 hybrid and 4 EV models by 2022
  2. Suzuki Swift Sport review: Hot hatch thrills for supermini cash
  3. Audi e-tron will be super-streamlined and have world's first 'virtual' door mirrors
  4. Tesla Model 3 not rolling out internationally until 2019, UK even longer
  5. Skoda Karoq review: Simply clever?
Comments