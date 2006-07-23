Mercedes CLK 500 gets new engine and sports pack for winter
Mercedes has announced that its Mercedes CLK 500 is to get a new engine and Sports Pack for the winter.
The car will now feature a new 388 brake horse power 5.5 litre V8 engine in its coupe and cabriolet models.
The new engine means the car now offers 0 to 60mph speeds of just 5.2 seconds, all of 0.3 seconds faster than the previous model and a electronically limited top speed of 155mph.
Customers can also now upgrade their CLK models by adding the sports and styling package for an additional £3500. The kit includes leather multicontour seats, metallic paintwork, an AMG ergonomic sports steering wheel with shift paddles (with the automatic transmission) and aluminium sports pedals.
There are also 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, AMG bodystyling – for the front and rear apron and the side skirt panels – as well as an AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid and a chromed AMG twin tailpipe thrown in for good measure.
