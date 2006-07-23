  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news
    4. >
  4. Mercedes-Benz car news

Mercedes CLK 500 gets new engine and sports pack for winter

|
  Mercedes CLK 500 gets new engine and sports pack for winter

Mercedes has announced that its Mercedes CLK 500 is to get a new engine and Sports Pack for the winter.

The car will now feature a new 388 brake horse power 5.5 litre V8 engine in its coupe and cabriolet models.

The new engine means the car now offers 0 to 60mph speeds of just 5.2 seconds, all of 0.3 seconds faster than the previous model and a electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

Customers can also now upgrade their CLK models by adding the sports and styling package for an additional £3500. The kit includes leather multicontour seats, metallic paintwork, an AMG ergonomic sports steering wheel with shift paddles (with the automatic transmission) and aluminium sports pedals.

There are also 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, AMG bodystyling – for the front and rear apron and the side skirt panels – as well as an AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid and a chromed AMG twin tailpipe thrown in for good measure.

PopularIn Cars
  1. London's new black taxi: A thoroughly modern electric affair
  2. Is Audi’s new A6 Avant the exec estate to reckon with?
  3. Audi A7 review: A tech-packed grand tourer
  4. Best SUVs 2018: from crossover to Range Rover - which are kings of the road?
  5. Waymo partners with Jaguar to deliver a fleet of self-driving I-Pace SUVs
  1. Nissan's ProPILOT autonomous technology arrives on the Qashqai
  2. Volkswagen Golf review: Staying on top of the game
  3. Audi RS4 review: Return of the fast estate king
  4. Uber stops self-driving tests after its autonomous vehicle kills pedestrian
  5. Self-driving cars: Autonomous driving levels explained

Comments