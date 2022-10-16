Mercedes-Benz reveals EQE SUV and it's in a class of its own

PARIS, FRANCE (Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz has revealed the EQE SUV and the AMG EQE-SUV in Paris ahead of the Paris Motor Show, following on from the two EQS and EQE Saloons and the EQS SUV.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV runs on the all-electric platform and the European models are claimed to deliver a range of between 460 and 590 kilometres, depending on the model and configuration. In terms of power, you're looking at an output between 215kW and 300kW, again depending on the model.

Evolving from the EQE Saloon's design, the EQE SUV is more compact, whilst claiming to deliver one of the most spacious representatives of its class. It offers a wheelbase of 3030mm, which is 90mm shorter than the EQE Saloon, while there's a 4863mm length, 1940mm width and 1686mm height.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

There are a range of standard features on board, including Attention Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist, though there are of course options too, including the MBUX Hyperscreen.

The MBUX Hyperscreen has three displays are merged into each other, spanning a total screen over 1410mm. The passenger has an option of a 12.3-inch OLED display with its own user interface, while cameras within the car will recognise if the driver is looking at that display and automatically dim it for security and safety.

There are a number of driving programs on the EQE SUV too, including Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual, but the EQE SUV models with 4Matic also have an Offroad program. The EQE SUV can be raised by up to 30mm to increase ground clearance and there's the option of rear axle steering with a maximum steering angle of 10 degrees.

As you would expect, there is heaps of other tech on board too, including the partnership with Apple that sees Apple Music and Spatial Audio introduced into cars for the first time - announced alongside the unveiling of this model - and Navigation with Electric Intelligence. The latter plans the fastest and most convenient route including charging stops and it will calculate the estimated charging costs per charging stop too.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 17 June 2022 See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

Pricing and availability for the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and AMG EQE SUV hasn't been revealed as yet. Don't expect it to be cheap, but do expect you will probably want one.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.