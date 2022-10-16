PARIS, FRANCE (Pocket-lint) - Mercedes has unveiled the stunning EQE SUV and AMG EQE SUV in Paris, ahead of the Paris Motor Show, but along with the world premiere of the premium electric SUVs, the German company also announced partnerships with Apple Music and Universal Music Group.

The partnerships aim to "deliver the ultimate in-car experience with Dolby Atmos", with the idea to recognise not only how music is created, but how it is played back - with the car naturally being one of the means for playback.

The collaboration with Universal Music Group will see the huge music label offer its musicians and artists the opportunity to base song approval on how the final mix sounds in a Mercedes Benz and introduce an "Approved in a Mercedes-Benz" seal, said to be the "Gold Standard of Sound".

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Meanwhile, the partnership with Apple Music sees Mercedes-Benz cars as the first non-Apple devices to offer Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music natively in a vehicle. Up until now, Apple's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos could only be experienced within the company's own ecosystem - through the AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and the AirPods Max.

Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall · 21 September 2022 These are the EVs that are confirmed to be coming in 2021 and the near future

Those who have a compatible Mercedes-Benz - which includes the Maybach, S-Class, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV - along with the optional Burnmester High-End 4D and 3D sound systems and an Apple Music subscription, will be able to experience tracks with Spatial Audio as they were intended. The idea is that the "Approved in a Mercedes-Benz" tracks will sound as the artist planned.

The Mercedes Burnmester High-End 4D sound system includes 31 speakers, including six 3D spielers that emit sound from above, four near-ear speakers in the front seats and an 18.5-litre subwoofer. There are also eight sound tranducers, with two per seat, two amplifiers and 1750 watts of power.

As mentioned though, Apple Spatial Audio will come to any of the Mercedes-Benz cars mentioned above with a Burnmester Premium sound system, whether 3D or 4D, made after 2021.

Any new models ordered from 17 October 2022 will include Apple Music with Spatial Audio from the factory, while those models already on the road will see an update take place over-the-air. The timing for that update is yet to be confirmed, but we will keep you posted.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.