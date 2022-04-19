Mercedes now has a luxury electric SUV, the Mercedes EQS SUV

(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the latest electric model in its range, the EQS SUV.

This sits on the same platforms as the Mercedes EQS, the company's flagship luxury saloon, but now takes the luxury into the SUV era, with the option for seven seats.

The new SUV model comes with either rear or all-wheel drive, with three different version planned: EQS 450+, EQS 450 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC. The 4MATIC badging indicates that it is all-wheel drive, with both front and rear motors.

As such, the EQS 450 models both have a 265kW output, while the 580 turns that up to 400kW. The range is given as 536-660km (333-410miles) for the 450+, while the 4MATIC models both claim to offer 507-613km (315-380 miles).

All models support 200kW charging, so if you can find a fast charger, you'll be able to get back onto those long distance trips with minimal delay. There's a huge 107.8kWh battery.

With a ride height that's over 20cm higher than the EQS saloon, there's all-wheel steering, as well as air suspension with continuously adaptive damping. For the 4MATIC versions, there's an Offroad driving mode, alongside more regular modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport.

The interior is designed to a higher standard, with Mercedes wanting to appeal to those who want a luxury electric SUV, with a huge MBUX Hyperscreen in the interior that fills the dash, supported by Dolby Atmos sound from the Burmester sound system.

This screen is some 141cm wide, merging together a number of displays to give the impression that it's one giant screen - but it results in a 12.3-inch display just for the passenger, which can watch content on the move. It will detect if the driver attempts to look over, dimming the content so the driver has to concentrate on driving instead.

There's optional augmented reality heads-up display, giving you a 77-inch viewing area to put information right into your sight line, so there's no shortage of tech for the driver either.

While the third row of seats is optional, the second row has plenty of space and is electrically adjustable, while there's enough boot space to take four golf bags.

If all that wasn't enough, the Mercedes EQS SUV even has its own fragrance: it's no longer about the whiff of diesel, instead it's No.6 MOOD mimosa, described as "dominated by the aromas of violet, orange, black currant and raspberry", before you get hit with "woody and resinous fragrance nuances of tobacco, cedar, sandalwood and honey." Sounds great.

There's plenty to sink your teeth into as Mercedes charges forward with its electric car plans. While this is aimed at the high-end of the market, to rival the BMW iX or the Audi e-tron, if you want something a little more affordable and a little less Mercedes, you could try the Smart #1.

Full pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

