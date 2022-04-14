(Pocket-lint) - One of the biggest barriers to swapping a petrol or diesel car for an all-electric alternative is distance. Even with fuel prices at a record high, we often hear that and the charging infrastructure cited as concerns.

However, things are rapidly improving in both areas and Mercedes-Benz has revealed that its Vision EQXX concept managed to drive over 1,000 km (621 miles) on a single battery charge.

It completed its first successful road trip in a run through Germany, across the Swiss Alps and ending in Northern Italy. It posted an average power consumption of 8.7 kWh every 100 km, which included driving in everyday traffic conditions.

The car even ran at up to 140 km/h on the German autobahn and at maximum speed limits elsewhere.

The EV technology used in the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will be deployed in upcoming production cars, so this is an important trial for the future of electric vehicles.

"We did it! Powering through more than 1,000 kilometres with ease on a single battery charge and a consumption of only 8.7 kWh/100 km in real-world traffic conditions. The VISION EQXX is the most efficient Mercedes ever built," said Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius.

"The technology programme behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles. It underpins our strategic aim to ‘Lead in Electric'."

Writing by Rik Henderson.