2023 Mercedes EQS SUV to continue the "digital luxury" EV line

(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz has released a stack of interrior photos of next year's addition to its EQS electric car range.

The 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV will join the existing sudan and saloon EVs in the lineup and will sport an equally luxurious, tech-filled cabin.

The highlight once more is the 56-inch curved MBUX Hyperscreen serving as the dashboard and infotainment system. It stretches almost the width of the interior and encompasses a second 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger to stream video or control in-car systems.

It can even be viewed in transit, with camera-based tech noting if the driver has turned towards the display and dimming it if so. This allows the passenger to watch without fear of distracting the driver.

The cabin is also crafted using premium materials, including wood, stainless steel and leather.

There is a rear entertainment system too, while a third-row of seating is optional, as well as an electrically adjustable second row. A Dolby Atmos sound system is also built-in.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the boot space, no matter the variant chosen, is enough to hold up to four golf bags.

The EQS SUV will be available in five and seven-seat versions, although we don't yet have an exact availability date.

Writing by Rik Henderson.