Mercedes EQE now comes in an AMG version, with performance tweaks

(Pocket-lint) - When Mercedes launched the EQE in 2021, it promised that a higher power version would follow along. That has resulted in the Mercedes-AMG EQE, coming in two versions the EQE 43 4MATIC and the EQE 53 4MATIC+.

The 43 will be the entry point, but we've already heard that this model isn't going to be available in the UK, suggesting that regional availability will differ.

The EQE 43 4MATIC offers 350kW (476hp), while the EQE 53 4MATIC+ will rise to 460kW (626hp), or 505kW (687hp), if you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

These cars get the AMG treatment in a number of areas. Both run on dual motor systems, driving the front and rear wheels, so offer all-wheel drive, as well as rear-wheel steering.

Here's a glanceable summary of the performance figures:

EQE 43 4MATIC: 350kW, 4.2 seconds, 210kph

EQE 53 4MATIC+: 460kW/505kW, 3.5/3.3 seconds, 220/240kph

The 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds for the top model will likely turn some heads, pretty close to the Tesla Model S Dual Motor.

The battery remains the same as the standard EQE at 90.6kWh (usable), while there's support for charging at up to 170kW.

The range is given as 462-533km (287-331 miles) for the EQE 43, while the EQE 53 takes a slight dip to 444-518km (275-321 miles). These are provisional figures, but continue to highlight that long range will be achievable.

Outside of increased power, there are AMG tweaks to these models. That includes the sound that the car makes, both inside and out, with various options to boost the experience.

The motors and wiring has been upgraded to be specific to AMG, while there are changes to the suspension, brakes and AMG driving modes to manage the behaviour of the car on the road.

There are also some design changes, so that everyone will know you have the AMG version, while the interior is littered with AMG details too.

Price and availability is still to be confirmed.

Writing by Chris Hall.